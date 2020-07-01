Home | News | General | Brave moment a man ran to catch a baby thrown from a third-floor apartment that was on fire (Video)
‘I Can’t Afford A PR Firm’ — Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Volunteers For WTO Campaign

Brave moment a man ran to catch a baby thrown from a third-floor apartment that was on fire (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A 28-year old man is being hailed as a hero after he helped saved a baby thrown from a third-floor apartment that was on fire over the weekend.

Phillip Blanks, a former college wide receiver and retired U.S. Marine, was filmed in a heart-stopping video diving to catch the 3-year-old boy as he was dropped from the balcony of the burning third-floor apartment in Phoenix, Arizona, Friday, July 3, 2020..

alt

Blanks said he was going for a workout with a friend who lived next door to the apartment when he heard the screaming and quickly rushed to the building to catch a young child he says was “twirling like a helicopter” as he fell through the air.

AD: Sell Bitcoin and Gift Cards and Get Paid in Naira Instantly – Click Here
“People were screaming, ‘There are kids up there’ and to throw the kids down. I saw another guy was standing there ready to catch the boy, but he didn’t look like he was going to do it, so I stepped in front of him.”

The former college wide receiver caught the boy and brought him to safety, the news outlet reported. The toddler and his 8-year-old sister suffered critical injuries but their 30-year-old mother died in the blaze, authorities told the Arizona Republic.

LIFESAVING CATCH: Eyewitness video shows Phillip Blanks – a former college wide receiver – sprint to the scene of a third-floor apartment fire in Phoenix before catching a small child thrown from a balcony; the mother of the child did not survive. https://t.co/CyIuiva87p pic.twitter.com/egzOxE5bFr

— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 7, 2020
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 161