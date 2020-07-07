Hushpuppi got a passport after marrying a US citizen in 2018





Timothy Harris, prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, says Hushpuppi became a legal citizen of the country by marrying another citizen.

In a statement on Monday, Harris said claims that the alleged fraudster used the citizenship by investment option is false.

The prime minister said Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, married Shawana Nakesia Chapman, a 32-year-old citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis by birth and the United States of America.

“Ms Chapman, a resident of North Carolina, USA, married Mr Abbas in Nigeria in October 2018, thereby conferring him with the right to St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship,” the prime minister said.

“Any suggestion that citizenship was obtained through means other than marriage – such as the country’s citizenship by investment program, is therefore utterly false and willfully misleading.”

Hushpuppi is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), a US prison in Chicago, was arraigned and charged with “conspiracy to commit money laundering”.

Although the money laundering charge brought against Hushpuppi doesn’t make him a convict, lawyers involved in the case say he risks a statutory maximum of 20 years jail if adjudged guilty.

UAE authorities shared footage of his arrest in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’ over cyber-fraud involving 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion.

With his St. Kitts passport, he would have been able to gain visa-free access to 156 countries and territories.

The countries are:

Asia

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Laos *

Macao (SAR China) *

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Pakistan **

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka **

Taiwan

Timor-Leste *

Uzbekistan

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russian Federation

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Africa

Botswana

Cape Verde Islands *

Comores Islands *

Egypt *

Gambia

Guinea-Bissau *

Kenya

Lesotho

Madagascar *

Malawi

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mozambique *

Reunion

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia *

St. Helena *

Tanzania

Togo *

Tunisia

Uganda *

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Cook Islands

Fiji

French Polynesia

Kiribati

Micronesia

New Caledonia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Solomon Islands *

Tonga *

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Cuba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

French West Indies

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Lucia

St. Maarten

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Island

Argentina

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

French Guiana

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Armenia *

Georgia

Iran *

Israel

Jordan *

Lebanon *

Palestinian Territory

Turkey

Europe

Oceania

Caribbean

Americas

Middle East

