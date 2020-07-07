BREAKING: Super Eagles striker tests positive for COVID-19





Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has tested positive for COVID-19.





However, the results of his fellow Nigerians: Stephen Odey and Cyril Dessers at Belgian club, Genk, came out negative.





The 26-year-old becomes the first Eagles star to test positive for coronavirus that led to the cancellation of suspensions of sports worldwide.





“In the run-up to the first exhibition game of the season, the entire Genk group was tested yesterday (Tuesday).

“Everyone tested negative except Onuachu,” a report on Belgian website hln.be stated.





Onuachu returned to his club on June 28, after he was stranded for a week in Lagos due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

