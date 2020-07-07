Home | News | General | Osinbajo denies collecting N4bn from suspended EFCC boss Magu

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied collecting N4 billion from the embattled EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu

- The vice president denied the allegation via a tweet by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande

- Akande described the report claiming Osinbajo collected money from Magu as fake news concocted to smear the vice president's image

As the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission faces presidential panel over alleged diversion of recovered loots, an unconfirmed report broke out on social media.

The report claimed that the EFCC boss told the panel that he gave Vice President Yemi Osinbajo N4 billion. The unsubstantiated report has been widely circulated on various social media platforms.

The vice president's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, has, however, dismissed it, describing it as fake news.

Akande said he the report was "calculated to confuse and concocted to smear" the vice president's image, adding that Osinbajo will "never be involved in any such shady activities".

Osinbajo denies collecting N4bn from suspended EFCC boss Magu. Photo credit: Laolu Akande

"Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP's purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, pls rest assured they're all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo's image. The VP hasn't & will never be involved in any such shady activities," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, following the reported suspension of Magu as the acting chairman of the EFCC, a new official has reportedly been selected to oversee the affairs of the anti-corruption agency.

A senior EFCC source, who does not want to be named, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 7, that Mohammed Umar, the director of operations at the commission has been picked to oversee the affairs of the agency in place of Magu.

According to the official, Umar was selected by EFCC’s hierarchy after the commission learnt that Magu has been suspended.

The EFCC source said the reported suspension of the acting chairman has not been officially communicated to the anti-graft commission.

However, when contacted about Magu’s reported replacement, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that Magu must face prosecution after his suspension.

Legit.ng gathered that the opposition party made the call in a series of tweets via it's official Twitter account on Wednesday, July 8.

