Chelsea fans send 1 big message to club legend after Crystal Palace victory

- John Terry passed a vote of confidence on Kurt Zouma after an audacious tackle on Benteke

- The defender stopped a goal-bound move from the Belgian in the last minutes of their game

- Terry who was impressed with the move made a comment on social media and Blues fans were excited about it

Chelsea fans were left excited after their former captain John Terry made an impressive comment about Kurt Zouma's late minute tackle on Christian Benteke.

The 29-year-old Belgian was making a move towards equalising for Crystal Palace before the Frenchman launched an audacious tackle onn the attacker to save the day.

His move ended up helping the Blues secure maximum points at the Selhurst Park as they continued their quest to qualify for Champions League next season.

A goal each from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham set up Frank Lampard for victory away from home.

While Wilfried Zaha and Benteke's interventions were not enough to help the hosts share the spoils at the end of the meeting.

However, after the match, Chelsea posted the picture of their defender's tackle on Instagram with the caption: "Absolute perfection! @KurtZouma #CRYCHE #CFC #Chelsea."

And the club legend who appeared to be impressed with the move replied with: "What a tackle @KurtZouma."

Blues fans while coming across Terry's comment were delighted and the comment received over 10,000 likes and the fans showed their appreciation for the comment from the Aston Villa assistant manager.

One replied: "Reminiscing your Chelsea days Mr Legend." Another wrote: "Learnt from the legend himself." Before one fan said: "He did what JT would do."

Zouma has been in the news recently after after it was suggested that Lampard might dump him for Declan Rice once the deal pulls through in the centre-back position.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho might be interested in bringing the player to Tottenham having informed them to commence negotiations with Chelsea for the defender.

John Terry applauding after one of his side's game - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile Terry has been linked with a shock move to Bristol City to become their manager after Lee Johnson was axed by the Robins on Saturday.

Legit.ng earlier Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for N'Golo Kante this summer.

This is not the first time the 25-year-old Serbian has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, The Blues have their rivals Manchester United to contend with if they must achieve their goal at the end of this season.

[embedded content]

