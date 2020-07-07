Home | News | General | FEC approves N108bn for road projects in four states

- Some key infrastructure projects have approved at the FEC meeting held on Wednesday

- The projects are in the ministries of works and housing and education, under Fashola and Adamu respectively

- The approved projects which include roads in four states and a hostel project in Kaduna are worth N109,187,264,000

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved projects worth a total of N109,187,264,000 for the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Education.

The Nation reports that the projects were approved during the FEC meeting held on Wednesday, July 8.

Legit.ng gathers that meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting saw two ministers, Babatunde Fashola and Adamu Adamu present three memoranda; two from Fashola and one from Adamu.

Fashola said his ministry submitted two memoranda for projects estimated to cost a total of N108.443Bn.

According to him, the FEC approved an augmentation of an existing contract by N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu – Lokponta section of the Enugu – Port Harcourt highway.

“The second memoranda was the award of three different roads. The first is Dikwa-Marte-Mungunu road for N60.273 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa for N15.527 billion and the third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno also for N7.643 billion,” the minister added.

Also, Education minister Adamu said FEC approved an agreement between the Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY) and an investor to renovate 18 blocks of student hostels.

The contract, which is a 15-year concession at the cost of N744,264 million, is under a Renovate Operate, Maintain and Transfer (ROMT) arrangement.

“It will take one year to construct the hostels, after which the contractor will run it for 15 years within which they will recover what they have sunk into the project.

“There are 18 blocks of hostels and each room in a block will house four students. The total number of students to be housed will be 4,032," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Nyesom Wike praised President Buhari for approving refund of the sum of N78.9 billion to the Rivers state government.

The money was released as the cost of execution of the federal government's road projects in the state.

He also commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the support he provided to the state.

"I wish to, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to kindly oblige us with a State visit when invited, to see what we have accomplished for the state and our people with the money," the governor said.

