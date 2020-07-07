Home | News | General | Victor Ikpeba names 1 Premier League star Rohr must invite to the Super Eagles

- Bukayo Saka has been impressive for Arsenal since he got to the first team

- Victor Ikpeba wants Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to invite him

- Saka and his teammates at Arsenal are currently occupying seventh place on EPL table

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has rated Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka high considering his performances this term and urged Gernot Rohr to invite him to Nigeria's national team.

Saka is no doubt one of the fastest rising youngsters in Europe and he has been superb for the Gunners in all competitions since he got to the first team.

During Arsenal's Premier League encounter against Leicester City, Saka produced another five-star performance which made the Gunners' fans happy.

Saka who recently penned a new long-term deal with Arsenal took his assist tally to 12 for the season after setting club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the game’s opener.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

Ikpeba who also played to the zenith of his career before he retired, was impressed with Saka's game against Leicester City and wants the 18-year-old to play for Nigeria.

Bukayo Saka: Victor Ikpeba urges Rohr to invite the Arsenal star to Super Eagles (Photo Credit: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Ikpeba explained that Gernot Rohr should be fast in his approach by inviting Saka to the Super Eagles as soon as possible.

“Watching the Arsenal vs Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork has been concluded,'' Ikpeba posted on his social media account.

Saka, who has Nigerian parents can play for either England or Nigeria. He was born in London which makes him qualified to play for the Three Lions.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Saka finally ended speculation over his future at Arsenal after the Gunners announced on Wednesday, July 1, that the Englishman has signed a new contract.

Check out all the latest details about Mikel Arteta: age, wife, salary and net worth

This latest development will come as great news for all Arsenal fans who have probably been worried and thinking that Saka would leave this summer.

Paris-Saint-Germain are one of the clubs interested in signing Saka as the side are known for giving young talents the chance to soar.

Saka has been impressive for Arsenal this season in all competitions and has played 38 games for the Gunners since making his debut in the Europa League in 2018.

The Englishman played against Fulham on his debut for the Gunners in which they won 4-1 and also grabbed his first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...