I was paid N10k monthly by a SAN, worked from 7am to 8pm - Nigerian lawyer laments

A Nigerian lawyer, Agboeze Ugochukwu, has lamented the plight of lawyers in the country, saying he was once paid N10,000 monthly salary.

He made this known in an interview with The Nation. Ugochukwu said that he attended the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School and was called to bar on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Ugochukwu, the third child in a family of six, said that he is the first lawyer in his lineage. He added he was once derided by his colleagues because he played school politics.

The young lawyer said that the first firm he worked with, which was owned by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), paid him N10,000.

At the said firm, lawyers were expected to resume work by 7 am and close by 8 pm every day with 30 minutes break daily.

A collage of Ugochukwu and lawyers in the courtroom. Photos sources: The Nation/Business Day

Source: UGC

He said he was very committed despite the meager salary until his boss said he won’t pay him for the permitted two weeks he was away to see his sick father.

Ugochuckwu said before he was laid off, the next law firm he worked with paid him N30,000 monthly. On the day he was asked to go, his boss gave him N15,000 and told him that he would call him back if things improve.

With the swearing-in, Chika’s name can now be found in the Georgia attorney directory and also the Nigerian Bar Association. She is under 30 years and has two bar licenses in the US and Nigeria.

In other news, a Nigerian, Abimbola Johnson, spoke about the realities she faces in UK being a criminal defense lawyer.

Abimbola said that her experience in a white-dominated country has made her sensitive to how a person’s identity can affect them in life.

In talking about her work and skin, she said that sometimes she is the only one sharing the same blackness with her clients in courts.

“My blackness also means that often I’m the only person in court that shares skin colour with my clients and there are times when I’ve understood a cultural context to their instructions that has not been picked up by others,” she said.

Abimbola recalled how her cultural experience has helped in saving a client who had been misunderstood of the term he used.

