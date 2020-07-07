Home | News | General | Just in: Salah nets brace, Henderson score as Liverpool edge Brighton in highly entertaining Premier League fixture

- Brighton vs Liverpool ended in a victory for the Premier League champions

- Salah and Henderson scored in the 6th and 8th minute respectively for Liverpool

- Leandro Tossad pulled one back for the hosts, but Salah's 75th minute strike handed the Reds all three points

It was a pulsating encounter at Brighton's American Express Community Stadium when Liverpool escaped with a 3-1 win over the hosts on Wednesday night, July 8.

The Reds have already won the Premier League, but they are now aiming to reach at least 100 points by the time the season ends - and now there are three matches to go.

Jurgen Klopp's men started-off the game brightly as Mohamed Salah opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute to put his side 1-0 up.

And barely two minutes later, it was 2-0 as Liverpool went on a counter though Firmino, who passed to Jordan Henderson to his right before the captain rifled into the top left from 25 yards.

Brighton pulled one back on the stroke of half-time through Leandro Trossard who met Tariq Lamptey's low drive well to make it 2-1.

Salah completed his brace in the 75th minute when he scored his 19th league goal of the season firing into the bottom right to take the game beyond the hosts to restore the two-goal lead. It ended Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans were left excited after their former captain John Terry made an impressive comment about Kurt Zouma's late minute tackle on Christian Benteke.

The 29-year-old Belgian was making a move towards equalising for Crystal Palace before the Frenchman launched an audacious tackle onn the attacker to save the day.

His move ended up helping the Blues secure maximum points at the Selhurst Park as they continued their quest to qualify for Champions League next season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have been dealt a massive blow in their hopes to qualify for the Champions League after they were forced o a 1-1 draw at the Emirates by Leicester.

The Foxes missed the services of key players including Madison, Chilwell and Pereira all who were not part of the Tuesday night, July 7, league meeting.

