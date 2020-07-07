Home | News | General | Beautiful lady buys first home at age 22, boasts of earning 6-figure salary (photo)

- A 22-year-old lady with the Twitter handle @brandisocial has announced that she moved into her first house

- The successful lady added that aside from the new house, she is earning a six-figure salary

- @brandisocial said she is also black as a way to show off her ancestry

A young lady with the Twitter name Bambi has celebrated buying a house at the age of 22. She also boasted of earning a six-figure salary.

In the tweet she made on Monday, June 29, Bambi also said that though she would like to respond to everyone's questions, she could not because they were many, asking them to send her a DM.

The young achiever posed in the new house as seen in the photo she shared on the micro-messaging platform.

A collage showing her in the new home her profile picture online. Photo source: Twitter/Bambi

