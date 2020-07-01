Home | News | General | Dubai Company Looking For African Workers Excludes Nigerians
20-Year-Old Girl Raped And Killed In Illorin (Disturbing Photos)
Senator Dino Melaye Sings As He Mocks Magu (Video)

Dubai Company Looking For African Workers Excludes Nigerians



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Dubai Based Company Looking For African Workers Categorically Excludes Nigerians

This stuff is now getting real.

alt

After the arrests of some Nigerian fraudsters in Dubai, some Dubai companies have taken a very harsh steps towards Nigerians seeking employment.

A good example is the attached image.

So pathetic how a stupid act by one can cause serious harm to all.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159