Dubai Company Looking For African Workers Excludes Nigerians

Dubai Based Company Looking For African Workers Categorically Excludes Nigerians

This stuff is now getting real.

After the arrests of some Nigerian fraudsters in Dubai, some Dubai companies have taken a very harsh steps towards Nigerians seeking employment.

A good example is the attached image.

So pathetic how a stupid act by one can cause serious harm to all.

