Dubai Company Looking For African Workers Excludes Nigerians
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Dubai Based Company Looking For African Workers Categorically Excludes Nigerians
This stuff is now getting real.
After the arrests of some Nigerian fraudsters in Dubai, some Dubai companies have taken a very harsh steps towards Nigerians seeking employment.
A good example is the attached image.
So pathetic how a stupid act by one can cause serious harm to all.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles