Senator Dino Melaye Sings As He Mocks Magu (Video)

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday, has reacted to the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Melaye mocked Magu in a song he released via his Twitter handle titled “Karma na Shege.”.
The former lawmaker said he once told President Muhammadu Buhari that there are lots of Magu’s in his government but the president failed to listen to him.
In the song, Melaye said: “I told Buhari that there are lots of Magu in his government but he failed to listen to me, now he has seen for himself as karma has brought it out.”
Magu is currently being probed for alleged corrupt practices by the Buhari-led government.
This followed an indictment by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.
EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, however, said Magu was invited for questioning.
