Home | News | General | Nigerian Slay Queen Speaks After Botched Cosmetic Surgery Left Her Suicidal (Video)

Popular socialite, Omotola Taiwo Temilade, aka Omohtee, who had called out Dr Anu Adepoju of MedContour following a botched cosmetic surgery, has told of how she became suicidal and had to spend millions to treat herself after the botched surgery.

.

Speaking to BBC pidgin, she narrated how she wanted to make her tummy flat and “top up” her butt. She decided to go to MedContour for Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and Liposuction..



.

She said she paid 1.2 million Naira for the procedure.

.

However, she said that after the procedure, her body was a mess. She couldn’t stand, her waist became numb.

.

“After the surgery, I started having complications. I started having belly burns, waist burns, waist numb, and after two months I started having fat necrosis.

.

“Fat necrosis is when liquid fat that has turned into dirt starts coming out. The thing will just come out like boil, e go come burst, start to dey comot the fat. Up till now, my waist is still numb. As I stand up like this, my body is not complete. One is bigger than the other.”

.

She said she couldn’t bathe alone after surgery and her brothers had to help carry her. She added that she was suicidal and constantly thought of taking her life so her brothers hid the knives and every other dangerous object in the house.

.

She said she constantly wondered who will marry her now that everyone knows that she had a botched surgery.

.

She said she shared her story for others to learn but the reaction she got afterwards was horrible as people mocked her and wished her dead.

.

Reacting, Dr Anu put the blame on Omohtee for not following post-surgery instructions.

.

“She come hospital come see us for follow up when she get issues. And usually, when you advice patients on wetin to do after surgery and them no follow am because dem feel say dey Sabi how to take care of themselves e dey give issues and at the end of the day, them go say na doctor cause am.”

.

Doctor Anu reiterated that she is qualified to perform cosmetic surgery. She added that she has never claimed to be a plastic surgeon.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...