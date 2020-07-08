Home | News | General | Boko Haram Kills Scores Of Soldiers In Borno (Graphic Photos)

The notorious elements of the extremist Boko Haram terrorists have dealt a heavy, pathetic blow on the federal troops, killing scores of them in an ambush attack in Danbua, Borno State Wednesday morning.



Reports hitting Independent stable reveal that the surprise attach began Tuesday evening into Wednesday.





