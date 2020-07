BREAKING: Nigeria records 460 new cases of covid-19 as total infections exceed 30,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the country’s total caseload past the 30,000-mark.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this in a tweet via its official handle.





According to the health agency, the number of total infections in the country now stands at 30,249; while 684 persons have died as a result of the virus, 12,373 have been successfully treated and discharged.





Lagos reported the highest number of cases among the states with 150 while Rivers recorded 49.