BREAKING: Nigeria records 460 new cases of covid-19 as total infections exceed 30,000
- 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
460 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 8, 2020
Lagos-150
Rivers-49
Oyo-43
Delta-38
FCT-26
Anambra-20
Kano-20
Plateau-18
Edo-14
Bayelsa-13
Enugu-13
Osun-12
Kwara-10
Borno-8
Ogun-7
Kaduna-6
Imo-4
Bauchi-3
Gombe-3
Niger-2
Adamawa-1
30,249 confirmed
12,373 discharged
684 deaths pic.twitter.com/uSvoIwWR3R
