Magu could return as Acting EFCC Chairman – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that embattled Ibrahim Magu could get his job back as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if he is not found guilty of allegations against him.





Magu has been suspended from the position and the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, was on Wednesday appointed to replace him.





Falana, appearing on Channels Television today, said it was crucial that Magu is investigated and made it clear he is not the first EFCC boss to be probed.





“If he is indicted, the law will have to take its course. There’s no two ways about it. We must be fair.





“All that Ibrahim Magu requires right now is to be given the opportunity, to defend himself against these allegations.





“If he is not proven guilty, the government may give him back his job. Or he himself can say he has been sufficiently embarrassed and leave.





“But this is not the first time that an EFCC chairman has been investigated. And there should not be any reading of political motivations into it.





“It is the prerogative of the government to investigate misconduct.”

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers