Magu could return as Acting EFCC Chairman – Falana
- 6 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that embattled Ibrahim Magu could get his job back as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if he is not found guilty of allegations against him.
Magu has been suspended from the position and the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, was on Wednesday appointed to replace him.
Falana, appearing on Channels Television today, said it was crucial that Magu is investigated and made it clear he is not the first EFCC boss to be probed.
“If he is indicted, the law will have to take its course. There’s no two ways about it. We must be fair.
“All that Ibrahim Magu requires right now is to be given the opportunity, to defend himself against these allegations.
“If he is not proven guilty, the government may give him back his job. Or he himself can say he has been sufficiently embarrassed and leave.
“But this is not the first time that an EFCC chairman has been investigated. And there should not be any reading of political motivations into it.
“It is the prerogative of the government to investigate misconduct.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167