Edo election: Why PDP, Obaseki will lose – Ize-Iyamu

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Godwin Obaseki will be defeated at the polls.





The governorship election will be held on September 19.





On Wednesday, Ize-Iyamu said PDP and Obaseki will lose because the party fielded “the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever”.





The APC flagbearer’s position was contained in a statement by his campaign spokesman, John Mayaki.

Ize-Iyamu mocked the PDP for “singing Godwin Obaseki’s praise, claiming he is the almighty, the saint, after parading him as a failure who deceived the courts and INEC with counterfeit credentials”.





He said the same PDP dragged Obaseki before a judge, pointing out the inconsistencies in his academic records, seeking judicial order to stop him from assessing the government corridors.





Ize-Iyamu recalled that the PDP hailed Obaseki for his programmes and policies when only a few weeks ago, the party accused the governor of reversing the development of Edo State.





He insisted that the party has no strategy for victory and has resorted to excuses and mudslinging.





Ize-Iyamu added that PDP was using an “opponents’ negative publicity to show its lack of content, vision, ideas, and as a shield for the internal wrangling ongoing in the party.”





The candidate further lambasted the PDP for bringing out Aliko Dangote “from his trademark political non-alignment and characteristic silence”.

