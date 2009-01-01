Home | News | General | BREAKING: FG gives fresh update on school resumption

- The federal government has said the secondary schools under its control will not be resuming for WAEC exams

- The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who made this known on Wednesday also advised the state governments not to reopen schools under their control

- Adamu also urged the WAEC management to suspend the 2020 exams

Secondary schools under the control of the federal government will not be reopening for the forthcoming West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations, the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has announced.

Top presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi made this known via a thread of tweets on his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, July 8.

The minister also called on the management of WAEC to suspend the exams just as he urged state governments to toe the federal government's line.

Covid-19: Nigerian students won’t write 2020 WAEC - FG makes U-turn

The tweets read: "There’s an EDUCATION UPDATE: Minister of Education has just announced that schools under control of the Federal Govt will NOT be reopening for the forthcoming WAEC Exams. Says WAEC should suspend exams, and urges State Govts to toe FG line. “This is not the right time to reopen.”

"Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, just now at #FECBrief: I appeal to State Governments that have announced schools’ resumption to reconsider it. I think it’s not safe. Let’s protect our children.

"Says Federal Schools (Unity Schools) will not be reopening even for WAEC Exams."

It is not yet known if WAEC will suspend the exams as the minister advised or whether state governments will follow the advice of the federal government.

At the moment, the direct only applies to the secondary schools under the control of the federal government, that is, the unity schools.

Adamu also said there is no date for school resumption yet, adding that he would prefer Nigerian students to lose an academic year to expose them to dangers.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates preparing to write the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will be mandated to wear face masks when the exam commences on August 3.

The examination body stated that everyone at exam venues will be required to wear a face mask.

Patrick Areghan, the head of national office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday, July 7, made the disclosure at a news conference held at the examination’s body headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

He said writing the examination during the COVID-19 pandemic would pose challenges due to the large number of candidates taking part in the exams.

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, the federal government warned the state governments against the reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents.

Nwajiuba, who spoke on Monday, June 22, while reacting to questions at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, also said the Federal Ministry of Education did not give Oyo state any guidance to reopen schools.

COVID-19: Parents speak on allowing their children return to school | Legit TV

[embedded content]

