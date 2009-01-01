Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria's COVID-19 cases now over 30,000 as NCDC announces 460 new infections (see list of states affected)

- The Covid-19 cases in Nigeria have continued to increase every day as the NCDC gives its daily reports

- The country now has over 30,000 cases as the agency announced 460 new infections in 21 states

- With the new infections, Nigeria now has 30,249 confirmed cases, 12,373 discharged and 684 deaths

Nigeria's Covid-19 cases are now over 30,000 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 460 new infections on Wednesday night, July 8.

The new infections were confirmed in 21 states, with Lagos topping the chart again with 150 cases while Rivers occupied the second spot with 49 cases.

A review of the NCDC data indicates that 265 people have recovered in the last 24 hours while 15 people have died with the same period. Below is the state by state breakdown of the new infections:

Lagos-150

Rivers-49

Oyo-43

Delta-38

FCT-26

Anambra-20

Kano-20

Plateau-18

Edo-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Osun-12

Kwara-10

Borno-8

Ogun-7

Kaduna-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Gombe-3

Niger-2

Adamawa-1

Nigeria records new cases Covid-19

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that secondary schools under the control of the federal government will not be reopening for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations, according to the minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

Top presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi made this known via a thread of tweets on his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening, July 8.

The minister also called on the management of WAEC to suspend the exams just as he urged state governments to toe the federal government's line.

It is not yet known if WAEC will suspend the exams as the minister advised or whether state governments will follow the advice of the federal government.

At the moment, the directive only applies to the secondary schools under the control of the federal government, that is, the unity schools.

Adamu also said there is no date for school resumption yet, adding that he would prefer Nigerian students to lose an academic year to expose them to dangers.

