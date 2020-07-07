RCCG excommunicates pastor ‘for attempting adultery’

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says it excommunicated Gideon Bakare, one of its pastors, for attempting adultery.





In a viral video, Bakare was caught sitting half naked in a compromising position with a woman who is described as a wife of a member of the church’s branch in Akure, Ondo state capital.





Olaitan Olubiyi, RCCG spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said Bakare, by his act, had put the church in a bad light.





“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission,” the statement read.





“Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.





“The Church dissociated itself from such immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.





“The Church, after reviewing the report of her investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.





”Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect.”

