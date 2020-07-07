Home | News | General | They want to put chips in us, mark of the beast – Kanye West on COVID-19 vaccine
They want to put chips in us, mark of the beast – Kanye West on COVID-19 vaccine
- 3 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Popular rapper, Kanye West, has shared his opinion on the research for a vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)
Kanye, who recently announced plans to join the 2020 US presidential race, insinuated that he had Coronavirus sometime in February.
Speaking with Forbes, Kanye narrating his experience said: “Shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.
“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”
When asked about COVID-19 vaccine, Kanye said he’s very cautions, adding that it could be the mark of the beast.
According to him, he senses a conspiracy with COVID-19 vaccine to put chips in everyone and make sure no one enters the gates of Heaven.
“So many of our children are being vaccinated and paralyzed, so when they say the way we’re going to fix Coronavirus is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious.
“That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us and do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.
“I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. “
West also announced that his running mate would be Mitchell Tidball, a preacher in Cody.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 161