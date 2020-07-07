ONDO 2020: Power of incumbency won’t help Akeredolu, Kekemeke boasts

Kekemeke, a former Secretary to the State Government who spoke with newsmen in Akure said that power of incumbency is a two edge sword.

According to him ” Although the Constitution allowed two terms, an incumbent must work for and earn a second term. The power of incumbency is a doubled edged sword, which could be an asset or a liability”.

On the mode of primary to be adopted , the aspirants said he had given seven reason on the mode of primary for the party leadership at the national headquarters in support of direct elections and hoped that they would accept them.



Kekemeke speaking on zoning in the election said that “I am not a fan of zoning. I believe that at all times the best person should be allowed to serve.”

“Since 1979 when we were still in the old Ondo State, all the zones have contested in every election. At election time, the people would make political calculations and say this zone has had it, let this other zone have it.”

According to him, the correct situation is that, “Since 1979 Ondo State has had six governors.

” Three have come from the north and they have done twelve years and three months. One has come from the South and he did five years and nine months and one from the central and he did eight years. For me, whoever is the best should be allowed to serve.”

On whether he could step down for another candidate or accept to be a running mate should the situation arise, Kekemeke said, “I will not step down for anybody or be a deputy governor.

“I have a vision, a mission, aims and objectives, a programme which we want to use to set up government.

“I have sold my programmes for the last nineteen months to the people and there is overwhelming support for those programmes.

“Stepping down is not an option, being somebody’s deputy is not an option. The serious issues at stake are the issues of poverty, the issue of hunger, the issue of unemployment, the issue of insecurity and the issue of decaying infrastructure and I have been on this for thirty years. I am the first chairman of the party. I am not doing this for fun.”

The former commissioner said he was sure of winning the primary election noting that ” as the pioneer chairman of the party, “The people know me and I know the people.

