China finally reacts to suit by 25 Nigerians seeking $200bn compensation over Covid-19 (full statement)

- Chinese authorities have finally reacted to a lawsuit by 25 Nigerians seeking $200 billion compensation over the outbreak of Covid-19

- The Chinese embassy in Nigeria described the litigation as shoddy and frivolous which has no basis in law and precedence

- According to the embassy, China is also a victim of the pandemic which has plunged over 200 countries into unrest

The Chinese embassy has described as shoddy and frivolous attempts by some Nigerians to sue China over the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The embassy made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 8, via its page on Twitter, saying the lawsuit instituted against the country "has zero basis in fact, law or international precedence."

Legit.ng recalls that twenty-five Nigerians dragged China to court, seeking $200 billion in compensation over the outbreak and spread of the pandemic.

Piqued by the coronavirus crisis, the claimants in a suit filed on Monday, July 6, before the Abuja Federal High Court claimed China is culpable in the spread of the pandemic.

The Nigerian claimants, represented by eleven Senior Advocates of Nigeria ((SANs) led by Professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN), are suing the defendant, the Chinese governments, for negligence, nuisance, and breach of environmental and humanitarian rights.

The defendants are: Peoples’ Republic of China, Communist Party of China, Minister of Justice China, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan Institute of Virology and Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Minister in charge of the National Health Commission, National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

In a reaction, the Chinese embassy said China is also a victim in the crisis that has plunged the country into global unrest

“The attempt to file frivolous lawsuits is a shoddy one, as it has zero basis in fact, law or international precedence.

“The Embassy made its position on this issue very clearly in a statement issued on April 30 and here wishes to reiterate it: COVID-19 has caught the whole world by surprise.

“China, like other countries, is a victim. Confronted by an unknown virus, we have acted responsibly to protect people’s life and health and safeguard global public health," part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in an unprecedented move, a state in the United States of America, Missouri, has decided to sue the Chinese government and other top institutions over the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The state accused China of covering up information, silencing whistleblowers and doing little to stop the spread of the disease.

This was disclosed by Missouri attorney general, Eric Schmitt, whole filed the civil lawsuit in federal court in the eastern district of Missouri.

