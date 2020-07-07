Home | News | General | Here are the 10 players fighting for Premier League golden boot this season

- Premier League top scorer's contention gets more fierce as the season continues to wind down

- Mohamed Salah scored twice to bring his tally for the season to 19

- Jamir Vardy sits atop of the log with 22 goals while Aubameyang follows after netting 20 goals so far

With just four Premier League games left to play, the contention of who wins this season's golden boot award has continued to increase.

Last campaign, three African players emerged joint top scorers, hence, they were all rewarded with the prestigious prize afterward.

However, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy seems to be enjoying a superb season as he sits atop of the chart with 22 goals and four assists in 31 appearances.

Although his goals aren't enough to help them win the EPL title, he could play in Europe next term as they currently sit fourth on the log.

He has also recorded 102 goals in 207 English top-flight games for the Foxes and will be hoping to win his first top scorers award this time around.

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is second on the list with 20 goals and two assists after 32 appearances.

The Gabon international has been on a good run since the return of football helping his side remain unbeaten in their last five games and will be on the lookout for another golden boot award.

Premier League top scorer: Aubameyang all smiles after one of his goals for Arsenal - credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah increased his tally to 19 goals after netting twice against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, July 8 at the Amex Stadium.

The Egyptian sensation has also assisted nine other goals for the Reds and it will be a double delight to crown his EPL title with a third straight EPL golden boot gong.

Southampton star Danny Ings takes the fourth position with 18 goals while Sadio Mane completes the top five players with the highest number of goals so far.

The Senegal star has 16 goals and seven assists for the Merseyside outfit so far this campaign and could increase his numbers before the final game of the season.

Player Goals Assists

Jamie Vardy Leicester City 22 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 9 Danny Ings (Southampton) 18 2 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 16 7 Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 3 Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 6 Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 15 6 Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 15 3 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 14 3

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mason Greenwood increased his Premier League goal tally to eight after netting twice against Bournemouth in last weekend's clash at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season for the Red Devils after breaking into the senior team during their pre-season tour.

He scored one of his side's goals against Leeds United in their 4-0 win over the Championship outfit. The youngster scored yet another against Serie A giants Inter Milan in their next game.

