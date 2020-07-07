Home | News | General | Desperate Juventus offer Arsenal legend or 1 star to Chelsea in transfer exchange for Jorginho

- Jorginho has been in fine form for the Blues since the football restart

- The Italian is on the radar of Juventus, and the Old Lady are ready for a swap deal

- Ramsey or Rabiot plus cash have been made available for the completion of the exchange

With Juventus desperate in having Chelsea’s Jorginho in their team, the Old Lady have offered Arsenal legend Aaron Ramsey or possibly Adrien Rabiot to the Premier League club.

The Serie A leaders are looking to a possible transfer exchange deal where a player and funds will be swapped for the Italian midfielder.

Jorginho played under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and the manager if keen on reuniting with his former player with reports talks are currently ongoing.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus could on the other hand get the player and then pay his transfer fee on installments as they have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Jose Mourinho makes stunning statement about Lampard after win against Wolves

Jorginho and the now Juve manager Maurizio Sarri when the latter was in charge at Chelsea. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The playmaker cost Chelsea £58million in 2018 when Maurizio Sarri was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

And Juventus are already believed to have failed with one offer for the Italian.

However, Jorginho has downplayed speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has formed an important part of Frank Lampard's side at the start of the season but he has since been frozen out of the squad.

Jorginho has been limited to just 10 minutes of game play since the resumption of the Premier League, fueling speculation he could depart the Blues this summer.

The brief cameo came during Chelsea's hard-fought win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, July 7, where the midfielder played an instrumental role in the middle of the park.

On his part, Jorginho brushed off the speculation over his future, revealing he is staying focused to help the club qualify for the Champions League.

Jubilation at Camp Nou as Barcelona fast-track Messi and Suarez's return to action

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanguy Ndombele has insisted that he would be leaving Tottenham in the summer after falling out with Jose Mourinho, reports claim.

The £65million club-record signing was an unused substitute in Spurs' 1-0 win over Everton in a Monday night Premier League fixture.

He has only played 19 minutes after clashing with the Portuguese boss, with his last start coming in the 1-1 draw against Burnley.

French news media outlet L'Equipe claims that the former Lyon star has had enough and his representatives are already looking for another club for their client.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Chinedu Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...