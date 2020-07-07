Home | News | General | Alex Ekubo rewards fan with N30k for his comment to an entrepreneur belittling another business

- Actor Alex Ekubo has rewarded the comment of a fan called Zayne Ryker to an entrepreneur who tried to pull down another business

- The actor gave Zayne the sum of N30k

- Alex told people to build others up instead of tearing them down

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has rewarded a follower called Zayne Ryker for defending a business that was pulled down by another business owner called Hajjah Jemmylah.

The actor took to his Instagram page to tell his fans that a friend of his who is a businessman and sells houses gave him N300k to share with them.

He then went on to instruct his fans to share their bank details with him and what N30k can do for them. While many took to his instruction, Jemmylah who is a business owner made a comment about how the houses that the actor's friend was selling weren't that special.

Reacting to the comment, Zayne slammed Jemmylah while telling her that as a business owner, she shouldn't be saying that another business isn't special.

As soon as the entertainer saw the exchange in his comment section, he decided to reward the young man for his reaction with N30k.

Alex Ekubo rewards a follower who defended a business. Source: @alexekubo, @zayne_ryker

Source: Instagram

Thanking Zayne for his comment, Alex stated that he loves positivity and loves to spread it around. He noted that people should always build others up and not tear them down.

"We as a people must always try to build up and not tear down. If you don’t have anything positive to say about something or someone pls humbly I beg you to shut up and look the other way. I see negative comments on various pages and it irks my spirit and saddens my heart," he said.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Ekubo reacted to IK Ogbonna's new hairstyle.

Alex made a video making fun of IK as he noted that he was coming over to show him. Soon, the camera panned towards his door and the actor walked in.

According to Alex, he does not understand his friend's new hairstyle. He stated that IK seemed possessed and there is no one to tell him that.

