Home | News | General | Spanish star who bit opponent during league clash receives hefty ban

- Patric has finally be banned for two matches after biting Lecce's Donati

- Fixtures against Juventus and Udinese are among the four Patric is due to miss

- The defender will have to cough a further £9,000 as fine for his conduct

- Lazio went on to lose to Lecce in a massive blow to their Serie A title hopes

Patric has been slapped with a four-game ban after he bit his opponent during a tense Serie A match.

The defender lost his head to plant his teeth on Lecce's Giulio Donati during their league match on Tuesday, July 7.

Patric was initially handed marching orders from the pitch over his conduct. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The ugly incident saw Patric sentoff at stoppage time as his side went on to lose 2-1 to the relegation-threatened side.

SunSport reports the former Barcelona star will have to part with a further £9,000 as fine for his conduct.

Patric's punishment came despite Donati absolving him of any wrongdoing, revealing his opponent never inflicted any bodily harm and even apologised afterwards.

“He did nothing to me and apologised straight after, so bear that in mind," Donati divulged to Italian media outlet ANSA.

“I also live with emotions so I understand Patric why, in such a hard-fought game, did what he did," he added.

Patric is now due to miss Lazio's remaining matches including fixtures against Juventus, Udinese and Cagliari.

His side's defeat to Lecce all but ended their title hopes despite sitting second on the Serie A standings.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Patric was given his marching orders for biting Lecce's Giulio Donati during the Serie A clash that ended in a third straight loss for Lazio.

Simone Inzaghi's men have been contending with league leaders Juventus in the past few months but have fallen short following the string of losses recorded.

Seventeenth place Lecce had to come from behind to win 2-1 after Felipe Caicedo put the visitors in the lead as early as the fifth minute.

But Khouma Babacar equalized in the 30th minute to draw the game level and should have taken the lead before half time but Marco Mancosu missed his penalty.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Chinedu Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...