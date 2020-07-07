Home | News | General | Girlfriend of Manchester United star bags first class honours as she graduates from university

- Lucia has been studying advertising and brand management at Manchester Metropolitan University

- She has set herself up for a career in PR and advertising

- The 22-year-old has been dating Rashford since their time in school

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Marcus Rashford's girlfriend Lucia Loi has been awarded a first class honours degree from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Lucia earned the degree having spent three years studying advertising and brand management at the institution.

SunSport reports the 22-year-old broke the exciting news on Wednesday, July 8, when he she revealed she was awarded the highest grade available for the undergraduate program.

Lucia and Rashford begun dating way back when they were still in school and have since seen their relationship blossom.

Rashford has been dating the 22-year-old from way back when the two were still in school together. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Man United star's partner is understood to be a huge fan of the forward and often turns up during matches to cheer him.

Annabelle Wallis biography: Top details about her age, career and net worth

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also engaged in charity having carried out aid-related activities in Africa in the areas of education and sports.

Her recent success came just days after Rashford helped persuade the UK government to continue a feeding program for the underprivileged children.

Meanwhile, the England international will be hoping to finish the season on a high with United.

Apart from pushing for a top four finish, the Red Devils' are favourites to win the Europa League title and are firmly in contention for the FA Cup title.

Meanwhile, Sports agency known as Roc Nation which is owned by American rapper Jay-Z has announced that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has penned a deal with them.

This announcement comes days after the England international forced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change his decision towards giving free meals to children during summer holidays.

Top facts about Amy Smart: Her age, height, career, and husband

According to the report on Daily Mail, Roc Nation were of great help to Marcus Rashford in his project in making sure that children in the United Kingdom get free meals.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has revealed that the club must get rid of a few players currently in their squad.

The legendary goalkeeper insisted that those involved are only at the club to make a name for themselves instead of playing for the club.

United have been impressive so far this year - avoiding a defeat in their last 16 matches across competitions.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...