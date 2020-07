Home | News | General | Gunmen kidnap ex-customary court judge in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Gunmen, yesterday, kidnapped a former customary court judge in Abia State, Chief Godwin Mejuru, at Okeikpe, headquarters of Ukwa West council area.

Vanguard gathered that Mejuru was on his way to Obehie town when the gunmen seized him at Okeikpe along the Azumini- Obehie road.

Family sources said that the kidnappers were yet to contact the family raising fears about the safety of the former customary court judge.

Mejuru who was described by the residents of Obehie town as peace-loving and easy-going.

According to a resident of Obehie town who spoke to Vanguard; “Chief Godwin Mejuru is an easygoing and peace-loving person. Who could have plotted against him? We only heard that he was returning to his residence at Obehie town. Nobody knows how the incident happened. Maybe, he ran into the kidnappers on the road. We pray they release him unhurt.”

Efforts made to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna was unsuccessful as the time of filing this report.

