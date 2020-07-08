Home | News | General | Osinbajo Denies Receiving ₦4 Billion From Magu

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to reports that former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion.

Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also allegedly gave instructions to Magu to release some of the recovered loots.

But reacting, a statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, on Wednesday, described the report as fake news.

He explained that Osinbajo has never been involved in such shady activities.

He said, “Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they’re all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image..

“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any such shady activities.”

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

PRESS STATEMENT

VP OSINBAJO WILL NOT BE DISTRACTED BY CAMPAIGNS OF LIES & CALUMNY

The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude.

In essence, Ude’s story is that “embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinabjo (sic) N4 billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…” The same Jackson Ude has also been circulating a video on YouTube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.

With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President

on Media and Publicity

Office of the Vice President

8th July 2020

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...