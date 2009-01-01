Hushpuppi’s alleged fraud, ‘show-off’ has dented Nigeria’s image – Nigerian govt

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has lamented the effect of cyber crime on the image of Nigeria.





Abiri-Erewa lamented that cybercrime has dented the image of Nigeria before the global scene.





She spoke while cautioning Nigerians against committing crime and flaunting it like alleged cybercriminal, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi did on Instagram.





Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, yesterday, the NiDCOM boss lamented “Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off like Ramon Igbalode aka Hushpuppi. This is really denting our image as a people.

“But like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians; hardworking, dedication and commitment is what we, as a country are known for.”





Hushpuppi and some of his associates were arrested in June at their residences in Dubai by a combined team of Dubai police and operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.





Reports have it that fraud committed by Hushpuppi and his gang members amounted to 1.6 billion dirhams ($435,611,200).

