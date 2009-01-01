Magu, EFCC secretary, directors appear before presidential panel
The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, again on Thursday appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel sitting inside the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
This is the fourth day Magu will be appearing before the panel since his first appearance on Monday.
He has remained in police detention since his first appearance.
Also appearing before the panel on Thursday however, are the commission’s Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede, and some directors.
Magu was said to have appeared at the Thursday sitting with his lawyer.
