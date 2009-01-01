Home | News | General | Senate kicks as Akpabio shuns NDDC probe
Senate kicks as Akpabio shuns NDDC probe



The Senate on Thursday condemned the absence of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at an investigative public hearing on the alleged financial recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Chairman of the Senate ad hoc panel, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, expressed disappointment at the absence of Akpabio whom he said refused to acknowledge or respond to any of his committee’s correspondences.

Adetunmbi also accused Akpabio of not responding to the letter requesting him to provide an update on the forensic audit he is supervising at the commission.

The Senator said the excuse by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Aminu Bisalla, that Akpabio was attending to some national issues, was not acceptable.

