- Hakim Ziyech has added to a new baby to his collection of cars ahead of his Chelsea move

- The 27-year-old midfielder completed a £45million move from Ajax to Chelsea

- Ziyech scored nine goals in all competitions for the Amsterdam based side last season

Hakim Ziyech will be one of the stars to watch in the Premier League next season for Chelsea after completing a £45million move from Ajax.

And the Moroccan midfielder has taken a step further to celebrate his summer move to Stamford Bridge y acquiring a brand new Audi RS6-R.

It is understood that 125 copies of the Audi brand were manufactured and the 27-year-old is one of the proud owners of the supercar.

The car is worth approximately £177,000, more than half of the amount Ziyech would earn when he starts life with the west London club.

He scored nine goals for the Amsterdam based outfit including three Champions League strikes at the just concluded season, as well as 13 in the 2018-19 season.

