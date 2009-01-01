Home | News | General | US govt recognises Nigerian David Anyaele, picks him for special American event (photo)

- The American government has picked Nigerian man, David Anyaele, among many in Africa for a virtual event

- Called the Gold Star Program, the event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of ADA, an event Anyaele became only selected African participant

- The US said the Nigerian was chosen for the august event because of his excellent leadership qualities

The American government through the US Mission in Nigeria has recognized a Nigerian, David Anyaele, the director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities.

Anyaele was selected out of many to participate in a virtual Gold Star program, which will be organized in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

One very significant thing about his selection is that he is the only African that was chosen from Africa because of his excellent leadership skills.

It should be noted that the Nigerian was a participant of the International Visitors Leadership Program: Marginalised Populations and Health Care in 2017.

According to the mission, there has been an increase of people with disabilities in the workplace and communities since the signing of the ADA in 1990.

A collage of David Anyaele and President Trump.

