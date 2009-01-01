Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez leaves many stunned with lovely selfie (photo)

- Georgina Rodriguez has continued to fuel rumours of her engagement with Ronaldo

- Her latest photo has left her followers drooling with a fan dubbing Ronaldo as ‘Lucky'

- The model has taken her time this summer to take series of snaps from the coastline

A stunning photo of Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has surfaced online and fans can’t have enough of it, with one branding the player as ‘lucky’.

Georgina shared an enticing pic underneath a straw hat to her 19 million online followers on Instagram as she sun-bathe herself in beside a pool, clad in a mini outfit.

Spending quality time off the Italian coastal spot of Portofino, Georgina has continued to provide hints amid reports that she will be engaging the Juventus striker soon.

She recently showed awesome engagement ring while on the yacht which is an indication that the Spanish model might have engaged her man.

The couple has been dating since the footballer was playing for Real Madrid and the pretty woman is the mother of the Portuguese's fourth child.

And this latest snap - back on dry land - earned several admiring glances online.

Instagram user Tim commented: "Mmmm, Ronaldo is lucky." Iula called it: "Gorgeous." While another fan wrote: "Top Top."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo lives with his girlfriend Georgina and their kids in Turin and their next-door neighbour has described the family as ideal, saying the player lives a private life.

Elizabeth Borel, 35, whose dad Felice 'Farfallino' was a part of the Italy squad who won the World Cup back in 1934 lives next to the striker.

She described the Portuguese and former Real Madrid striker as a very contemporary star praising the player’s kind of lifestyle.

"A lot of silence, no parties. I've never seen cars pass by our private road," she said.

