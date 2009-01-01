Home | News | General | Pogba, other Man United stars 'gbese' to Rema's song 'woman' (watch video)

- Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly were seen on camera vibing to Rema's song 'Woman' in Man United's dressing room

- The French midfielder and the Ivorian defender also did the 'Gbese' dance step while enjoying the beat

- Man United are set to take Aston Villa in a crunch Premier League fixture at Villa Park

Paul Pogba has never hidden his love for Nigerian music and dance steps as he was spotted stepping to Rema's new hit single 'Woman'.

The Manchester United midfielder and Eric Bailly were caught on camera enjoying the rhythm and doing the 'Gbese' dance step.

The player behind the camera seemed like striker Odion Igahlo as he cheered his teammates on while they were feeling the vibes in their dressing room.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the video clip, Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay were also spotted but they paid little attention to their teammates having fun.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

Manchester United will be filing out against Aston Villa at Villa Park in their quest to close the gap on Chelsea and finish in the Premier League top-four.

Paul Pogba, Man United star Eric Bailly 'gbese' to Rema's song 'woman'. Photo CrediT: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The reverse fixture of the tie ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford but the Red Devils can not afford to drop points against Dean Smith's men.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been unbeaten since January and will be looking to extend their streak with the likes of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in fine form at the moment.

United spanked Bournemouth by 5-2 in their last league game at home as they grow in confidence as each game passes.

On the other hand, Villa are second from the bottom and desperately need a win to stay afloat on the Premier League log.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo and France international Paul Pogba have been spotted dancing to Wizkid's song named Soco to celebrate their Premier League superb win over Bournemouth.

Former Real Madrid star reveals how Mourinho almost 'killed' Ronaldo despite scoring a hat-trick

Manchester United were so superb in their encounter against visiting Bournemouth at Old Trafford scoring five goals to keep their hopes of qualifying for Champions League alive.

Mason Greenwood scored twice, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes scored a goal each as Manchester United currently occupy fifth position on the Premier League table.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Chinedu Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...