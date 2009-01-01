Home | News | General | Top European player tells his club he wants to leave as Chelsea enter advanced talks with him

German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has repotedly told his club Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to leave this summer putting Chelsea in the right frame to get his signature.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is planning hard for next season as the former England international wants his side to fight for all the titles.

Already, the Blues have signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech who are expected to arrive London at the end of the ongoing season in Europe.

According to the latest report on UK Sun, the Stamford Bridge landlords are now in advanced talks to sign Kai Havertz this summer in a deal that could cost the Blues £90m.

Chelsea must however be aware that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Kai Havertz and they will make their moves when transfer window opens.

Despite having two more years remaining on his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, the 21-year-old wants to leave for him to continue his football career elsewhere.

He has scored 12 league goals and six assists this season as his side sit fifth on the league table.

Although the money involved in the transfer deal is huge, but Chelsea are preparing to sell some players this summer which will help them lure fresh legs to Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz reportedly tells Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave this summer (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League table with four games remaining to end the season.

