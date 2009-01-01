Home | News | General | Spanish League giants name former Premier League winning manager as their new coach

- Manuel Pellegrini has been named new Real Betis manager

- The 66-year-old takes over from Rubi who was sacked in June over a poor run of results

- Pellegrini's reign at the club starts next season until the summer of 2023

- The former Man City handler has managed Real Madrid, Malaga and Villarreal earlier in his career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Spanish league outfit Real Betis have confirmed the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager from next season.

The 66-year-old Chilean will take over from Rubi on a three-year deal which is expected to expire in the summer of 2023.

Pellegrini is not a stranger in the La Liga having previously managed teams like Villarreal, Real Madrid, and Málaga earlier in his career.

Reports claim the former Manchester City would have been announced over a year ago after Quique Setien left the club.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

But the former Premier League winner had clauses in his deal with former club West Ham United over compensation package after he was sacked which meant the move was not feasible.

Pellegrini has been out of job since he parted ways with the Hammers but will return back to the dugout after taking over from interim boss Alexis Trujillo.

The club released a statement on their official website: "Real Betis Balompié has signed Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini to take up the reins of the first team next season. The contract between Pellegrini and the Club is until June 2023."

Pellegrini got his managerial career started in 1988 with Universidad de Chile and has gone ahead to manage top European clubs including Los Blancos.

Manuel Pellegrini while managing West Ham United - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His highest achievement was winning the Premier League and two EFL Cup titles for Manchester City.

Check out all the latest details about Mikel Arteta: age, wife, salary and net worth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Terry is making efforts to leave relegation-threatened Premier League club Aston Villa to become the new manager at Championship side Bristol City.

Following four-straight losses, manager Lee Johnson was sacked by Bristol City chiefs on Saturday, July 4 as their hopes of reaching the play-offs were dashed.

And according to the latest reports from Football Insider, a source was quoted as claiming Terry is in the frame for the top position.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...