Home | News | General | Funke Akindele gifts Pa James new house after he was sacked from his by flood

- Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has impressed many with her good deeds

- The film star recently helped veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ aka Pa James with his accommodation problem

- The Jenifa’s Diary star gifted the comic actor a new house after he was sacked from his by flood

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa James, was recently the subject of discussion on social media after his home was taken over flood for the umpteenth time.

The film star’s residence which is located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos state had been sacked by flood and from photos shared on social media, Pa James’ house looked like a small river.

Well-meaning Nigerians and colleagues had taken to social media to call for help on the actor’s behalf.

Enjoy the new video song by Barry Jhay - O Ga Ra

Nigerians called for help on behalf of Pa James after his house was taken over by flood.

Source: Instagram

Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has now impressed many after she gifted Pa James a new house.

The good news was shared on social media by actress, Kemi Korede, who asked fans to thank Funke for her lovely gesture. According to her post, Akindele had given the veteran actor a new apartment.

Kemi wrote: “On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you. God bless you so much for your good heart. your type is so rare..you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where dier seems to be no way.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Kemi Korede appreciates Funke Akindele for giving Pa James an apartment.

Source: Instagram

In another post, Kemi thanked those who came through for the actor. See below:

Lovely. Congrats to Pa James on his new home.

Around this time last year, Pa James son, Samuel Ajirebi, had taken to social media to call on the government to look into the incessant flooding of his father's house.

Enjoy the latest number by Spice Diana X Alimpa Ronald - Abafuna

Samuel explained that 2019 would make it the 10th time his father's residence was overrun with flood due to heavy rainfalls.

Photos taken of Pa James' home in 2019 after the heavy rains started.

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram post, he wrote: “This year makes it ten years of repeated and consistent occurrence of this with severe damages done annually to properties, at times leading to temporary displacement! Letters have been written, TV appearances made, press releases written, still no significant step taken by the government to channel the overrunning canal.

"This is not a sympathy plea for anything, but a call to the state and local government authorities of Lagos ( @akinwunmiambode and @jidesanwoolu ) Oke Odo LGA respectively to please wake up to your responsibility and stop making citizens suffer in neglect! We need governmental intervention in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA! We lose properties! We lose rest whenever we see rain signs! Tonight is going to be a partial prayer moment for families, because it must not rain tonight... No house for us to sleep in anymore!

Everything about the new track by Kizz Daniel - Pah Poh

"This is sad and heartbreaking!”

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele took to social media to praise herself for being a hard worker.

Jenifa as the actress is mostly called after her lead role in a same-titled movie Jenifa bragged about being a hardworking woman and an original perfectionist on her Instastory.

Funke, whose rise to stardom was not an easy climb did not deny her desire to want things done to perfection.

The actress posted about her hard work in reaction to claims from one of her former staff who accused her of physical and emotional abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Flood: Crocodiles, wild animals invade Ogun community | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...