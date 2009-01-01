Home | News | General | Stunning wedding photos of curvy African lady with her 'oyinbo' husband set social media on fire

- Social media user, Naomi Herms, has tied the knot with her Caucasian husband

- The interracial couple exchanged vows at a court signing ceremony

- Naomi Herms shared frames of their wedding ceremony on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Beautiful interracial lovebirds have exchanged vows to become ‘‘one flesh’’ at an impressive court signing ceremony.

The bride, Naomi Herms, recently announced that she and her fiancé had officially become wife and husband.

In the eye-popping wedding images she splashed on social media, an excited Naomi revealed that she has been ''taken’’.

‘‘I love you husband,’’ Naomi stated in another post along with classy frames from her wedding.

The loved-up duo sported royal gold traditional prints. Naomi donned a straight dress with long-sleeves and long earrings.

Her Caucasian husband also rocked the same colour of cloth which coordinated with Naomi's traditional outfit.

Coronavirus: Traders reveal hike in cost of food items as Easter beckons

Photo credit: Facebook.com

Source: UGC

The pair sat next to each other with big smiles in gold chairs while they toasted to their new union.

For their white wedding ceremony, Naomi was styled in a long white gown, silver watch, and a tiara that held her veil. Her hubby rocked a royal blue tux.

The couple simply stunned in their outfits.

Legit.ng sighted some of their wedding frames and Naomi and her hubby appear truly in love.

Slide to view photos:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Anthony Esho has married his Jamaican fiancee, Simone Isaacs, at the Washington D.C. War Memorial park in the United States.

The wedding was witnessed by just five guests, two from both families and the fifth person was the officiating minister. Another person present was the photographer.

Sharing photos from the wedding on his Instagram page, Anthony wrote: “Unfortunately we couldn’t have a “traditional” wedding but I thank God for the journey and wouldn’t have had it any other way.

All you should know about Lady Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky

"A lot of people have told me they are proud of me. Quite frankly I’m very proud of myself. As a boy, my mother preached a lot but a few always stood out.

"The woman who taught me how to love told me to do things the right way. She told me to go to counseling before the engagement, get married, then buy a house and lastly have children."

There is no rosy marriage - Zack Orji shares reasons why many marriages end in divorce | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...