Politicians go desperate in Edo, place scandalous video of Ganduje pocketing dollar on billboard (see it)

- A lewd video of Governor Umar Ganduje has resurfaced

- The video showing the governor concealing bribe has been placed on a billboard in Edo state

- The video was unearthed as politicians go desperate to bring members of the opposition party into disrepute

As intrigues continue to highlight the forthcoming Edo election, a group of unknown people has placed the video of Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state pocketing dollars on a big billboard.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kano governor was in 2018 embroiled in a corruption scandal after a video surfaced appearing to show him pocketing dollars in what was said to be bribe from public works contractors.

The video showing the Kano governor pocketing wads of dollar has been placed on a billboard in Edo state.

The governor could be seen collecting the dollars before rolling them into his white dress, “babariga,” in one of a series of questionable deals allegedly struck over a span of several months.

A Nigerian media, which first published the video, said the alleged $230,000 collected by the governor was part of a series of cash advances to the governor in a total bribery deal of $5 million.

In January 2019, this publication reported that a suit seeking the investigation into bribe allegation as portrayed in a series of videos was dismissed by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Edo state scheduled for September, the scandalous video has been put on a big billboard where it can be seen by commuters and motorists.

A social activist, Deji Adeyanju shared the video on his Twitter account on Thursday, July 9.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has taken his pound of flesh back on Governor Ganduje of Kano following the latter's "isolation centre" comment.

In what started as a political jibe highlighting the campaign into the Edo state gubernatorial election, Governor Ganduje had said that his Rivers counterpart will be "isolated" till the end of the election.

But in his reaction, Wike who is the chairman of Obaseki campaign council for Edo election said “antics and shenanigans” cannot distract PDP from taking over the south-south state.

The Rivers governor said Ganduje should be the one in the isolation centre because he was caught red-handed pocketing dollars in his babariga cloth.

