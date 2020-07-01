Home | News | General | Real reason Magu was ‘forcibly’ made to appear before Aso Villa panel

Suspended EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

Embattled Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was forcibly taken to Aso Villa to face the panel on Monday having failed to honour several invitations to appear.

A source close to the panel disclosed to Vanguard that on Monday, Magu was taken as he was spotted leaving through the back door of the commission.

The Source said:

“On Monday, detectives were in his office to again invite him to appear before the panel, but he said they should allow him to pray, only to pass through the back door and drove out of the commission’s head office.

“Detectives positioned at the gate outside immediately blocked and diverted him to Aso Villa to face the panel.”

The source also said the President was aware of the complaints and petitions against Magu, but asked the panel, which had been sitting for some time, not to invite him yet.

According to the source, the President wanted to give him a long rope for his cup to get filled.

The source said it was in the course of investigating the allegations leveled against him by the AGF that more things were discovered.

“In other words, the AGF’s allegations opened more can of worms,’’ said the source, who disclosed further that even while before the panel, Magu refused to cooperate, insisting that he would not say a word unless his lawyer was present.

“This is the reason his lawyer was invited on Monday and had been accompanying him to the panel,” the source added.

Vanguard also gathered on Wednesday that on the ground floor of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Area 10, Abuja, where the EFCC boss is being held, his family members were allowed to visit him.



