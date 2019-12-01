Home | News | General |  Lebanese ambassador walks out on Reps
 Lebanese ambassador walks out on Reps



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Nigeria, Mr. Houssam Diab, on Thursday, walked out on the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

Mr Diab was summoned by the House Committee headed by Rep. Tolu Akande-Shadipe, to respond to questions on the maltreatment of Nigerians in Lebanon.

But as the hearing was about to commence, at about 10: 52am, the Lebanese envoy, walked out of the room and shut the House’ hearing room 348 door, behind him.

details later…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

