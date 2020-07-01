Home | News | General | Nigerian Man Rebukes Church Of Satan On Twitter, The Church Fires Back

See the war of words between a Twitter user and the verified handle of ‘The Church of Satan’.

It all started when The Church of Satan denied having connections with the occult church busted by Nigerian Security operatives at Abia recently.

I can only see a clown between the two. grin

What do you guys think?

I come against you by the power in the mighty name of Jesus. You are hereby rendered powerless and useless and God’s judgement be upon you and your evil followers who has took over the affairs of this world. You all shall be exposed and be disgraced in the name of Jesus.

I set your Kingdom on fire by the power in the name of Jesus Christ. U are hereby rendered powerless & useless. The light of God will shine over the affairs of this world & darkness will disappear & have no place here & you & your followers will be disgraced in Jesus name. Amen!

https://mobile.twitter.com/iam_echarlz/status/1280849961857552385

Didn’t work.

All these people trying to flex the “power of the mighty name of Jesus” need to get their money back. Clearly a defective product.



https://mobile.twitter.com/ChurchofSatan/status/1280852294351720448

