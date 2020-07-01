Home | News | General | Impotent Man Defiles A 13-Year-Old Girl In Osun

One Makinde Adeoye, 30, was arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court , yesterday, for allegedly using his finger to sexually assaulted a minor.

Makinde, who according to his Counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, is impotent, was arraigned on one count bordering on sexual assault of a 13-year-old..

Makinde was said to have indecently inserted his finger into the virginal of the minor, committing an offence punishable under section 360 of the state criminal law.

The prosecutor, Mr Abiodun Fagboyinbo, said Makinde committed the offence on June 16, 2020 at about 1:30 PM at Isona area in Ilesa.

However, the defendant, having pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him, told the court that he is still a bachelor due to his present health challenges.

Defense counsel, Mr Oladipupo, urged the court to grant his client bail on the most liberal term.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate, Mr B. Omisade requested for the victim’s medical report from the police which was returned after checking the detail.

Omisade then disclosed that the medical report presented to the court showed that the minor is still a virgin and granted the accused person bail with the sum of N200,000 with one surety who must be a blood relation.

He then adjourned the case to August 10, 2020, and transfer the matter to Ilesa Magistrate Court for mention.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...