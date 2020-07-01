Home | News | General | “My Client Has Not Been Suspended, You will be shocked how this will end” – Magu’s Lawyer Says

Mr Tosin Ojaomo, a lawyer to the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has said that his client has not been suspended as widely reported.

Edujandon.com recalls that Magu was arrested on Monday afternoon by security operatives and hauled to the Presidential Villa to face an interagency panel investigating him over allegations of corruption and misconduct. He is still in police custody..

Speaking on the development, Ojaomo told journalists on Wednesday that his client has not been suspended. In his words;

“The truth will soon be out. I was there today (Wednesday) but I couldn’t see him. They said I should come early in the morning so I will be there to apply for his bail.

“The news that someone has been appointed to replace him or that he is under suspension is not true. There is no letter of suspension. You will be shocked how this will end,”.

He disclosed that he will be filing for a bail application for his client on Thursday adding that he was yet to see “any court order permitting his detention his detention for more than 48 hours”.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...