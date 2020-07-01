Home | News | General | Abia Church Of Satan Founder Was Involved In Police Station Burning – Police

The Founder of the Church of Satan Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia LGA, Abia State, Ifekwe Udo a.k.a FadaFada is being tried for his alleged involvement in the burning of the Ohafia Police Station on Saturday, April 19, 2020, by some youths in the community.

The state Commissioner of Police, Jane Agbede, on Wednesday, confirmed that Udo and others were facing trial over the incident and the destruction of the Divisional Police Officer’s quarters as well as high and magistrates’ courts..

Edujandon.com had reported that a middle-aged man identified as Friday Ifeanyi Arunsi shot dead by a trigger happy policeman in Ebem, Ohafia local government area of the state.

Sources said following Udo’s arrest by police personnel from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, youths from Ohafia took the opportunity to go to the Nmuri stream location of the church along the Abam-Ohafia Road, Ebem Ohafia, and destroyed it.

“The Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer, popularly known as the Church of Satan, in Ohafia, founded by Mr. Ifekwe Udo, has been knocked down and vandalised by youths of the community for the evil it has initiated,” one of the sources stated.

Udo, also known as Lucifer or Fada-Fada, the source pointed out, had a questionable root regarding his Ohafia ancestry.

The source stated, “He became popular in the past quarter of a decade for his visible efforts in providing employment opportunities for the jobless youths of the community. He gave the jobless youth motorcycles on hire purchase.

“He later opened a brothel also in Ohafia, which allowed same-sex relationship. The people of Ohafia knew his evil practices, but nobody could confront him because of his connections.

“He was arrested this month by the federal authority for violating the lockdown order and also for child trafficking and terrorising the community.”

According to another source, men are stationed in the brothel for sex-starved women and men to go and find comfort.

The alleged atrocities, sources said, made the youth of the community to destroy the satanic images outside the church.

Eze Ujurueze confirmed the report and stated that the police from Abuja arrested Udo on the grounds that he was involved in the recent burning down of the Ohafia Divisional Police Station and other government institutions, including courts.

The monarch stated that already, the Ebem community and the entire Ohafia clan had banished him.

He told ABN TV that Udo was first taken to Abuja, interrogated, and returned to Umuahia, where he is currently facing trial.

When asked for details of the trial, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the case was no longer under the command and he could not comment on it.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, a 19-year-old school leaver, Friday Ifeanyi, of the Eni Njoku Road, Ebem Ohafia, was shot dead by a policeman.

