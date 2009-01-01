Lebanese ambassador walks out on Nigeria’s House of Reps members

The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, M Houssam Diab, on Thursday, walked out on members of the Nigerian House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.





Mr. Diab was summoned by the House Committee to explain the alleged maltreatment of the West African nation in Lebanon.





This followed a recent incident involving one Temitope Arowolo, who is undergoing trial for alleged attempted murder in the country.





Diab walked out of the lawmaker because he was not impressed with the presence of the media at the venue when the meeting commenced.





Chairman of the House Committee, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, told reporters that she was shocked that the “Ambassador will just get up and walk out on us.”





She said that Diab honoured the invitation as a mark of respect for the country but “was not expecting the media because he was unaware the House records all its meetings.”





Recall that the Committee had earlier said that the Lebanese Government should be held responsible for the violation of Mrs. Ariwolo’s human rights.





Sadipe said the Lebanese Government must be held responsible for the violation of Temitope’s rights which was in violation of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UDHR.

