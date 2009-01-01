Hushpuppi never on our list of billionaires – Forbes

Hushpuppi, who boasts of over 2.4 million followers on social media, was known to always flaunt his ostentatious lifestyle.

The magazine famous for listing richest people on earth including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, amongst others, however, said in an article on Thursday that Hushpuppi was not on its list of World’s Billionaires.

“Forbes does not currently include Abbas on our list of the World’s Billionaires,” it said.



The magazine also said richest people on earth are not immune to the coronavirus, adding that there were over 2,095 billionaires in the world who worth over $8 trillion but Abbas who was accused of committing over N168 billion scam was not one of them.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Abbas is also alleged to have attempted to dupe an English Premier League football club of £100m (N48.4bn).

FBI said should Hushpuppi be convicted, he risks spending 20 years in jail.

